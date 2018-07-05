 »   »   »  Fanney Khan Posters: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Kidnapped But What's Rajinikanth Doing There?

Oh Gosh! Aishwarya Gets Kidnapped

In the above poster, a bemused Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen tied to a chair. Whereas a man in Rajinikanth mask, who we guess is Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao who is trying hard to hide his identity, are standing behind her.



Some More Rib-Ticking Moments

The other one features a confused Aishwarya, Anil Kapoor donning a mask of himself (hilarious) and Rajkummar as usual struggling and failing miserably in hiding his identity.











Is Fanney Khan Inspired By A Dutch Film?

Well, the synopsis of the Dutch flick 'Everybody's Famous' reads as, "When a family man suddenly loses his job, he is desperate to have his daughter succeed as a singer. In a chance meeting he kidnaps the most famous pop star in the country and holds her hostage, demanding to be heard by the music industry." And the first look posters hint towards a similar plot.



Aishwarya Is Playing A Pop Star

Yes, you heard that right. Reportedly the gorgeous actress has worked with choreographer Frank Gatson Jr. Gatson, who has collaborated with pop stars Beyonce, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, among others, in the past, for a special dance number. Buzz is that Aishwarya will be introduced as the Indian Madonna.



We Just Can't Wait!

In a interview with Hindustan Times, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases."

