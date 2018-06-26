 »   »   »  Fanney Khan Releases New Poster Giving A Glimpse Of Anil Kapoor

English
    After teasing us with the first poster, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share yet another poster of 'Fanney Khan'. The earlier poster featured Anil Kapoor showcasing his back as he held a trumpet in one hand and a tiffin in other. The poster indicated the dreams of a common man as he balances his livelihood.

    The second poster gives us the first glimpse into Anil Kapoor's character as he yet again holds a trumpet under a starry sky. Sharing the poster on social media, Anil Kapoor said, " When your dreams don't let you sleep... #FanneyKhan Teaser out today!"

    Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal. A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.

    Pictures from the sets earlier surfaced on the internet, building intrigue among the audience.

    Gulshan Kumar Presents, A T-Series Films and ROMP Films production, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMP. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
