 »   »   »  Fanney Khan Teaser Out: Just A Glimpse Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Enough To Make You Crazy

After treating the audience with two striking posters, the makers tease us with an insight into the world of Fanney Khan. A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfil the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer.

The teaser begins with the voice over of Rajkummar Rao narrating the story which goes ahead to unveil Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character followed by Rajkummar Rao as a common man and Anil Kapoor who has a dream to achieve. Sharing the teaser, Anil Kapoor tweeted, " Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai #FanneyKhan...".



The recently released posters of Fanney Khan feature Anil Kapoor's character which indicated the dreams of a common man as he balances his livelihood.



Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal.



While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing a singing sensation in the film, Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya.



Pictures from the sets earlier surfaced on the internet, building intrigue amongst the audience.



Gulshan Kumar Presents, A T-Series Films and ROMP Films production, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMP. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.



Fanney Khan Teaser Reaction: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Anil Kapoor | Rajkumar Rao | FilmiBeat