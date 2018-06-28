 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Teaser Receives A Thumbs Up From B-town!

The teaser of Fanney Khan which was unveiled yesterday (June 27, 2018) has received a thumbs up not only from the audience and critics but also has been applauded by the film fraternity. Many celebs from B-Town took to their social media handles in praise of the teaser. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, Sonam Ahuja, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade and Atul Kasbekar have lauded the teaser of Fanney Khan.

Anupam Kher tweeted saying, "The teaser of #FanneyKhan is superb my friend dear @AnilKapoor. It has magnetic and magical quality. Looking forward to see the film."



Atul Kasbekar took to his social media handle and tweeted" Some of my fav people/ artists are involved in this film #FanneyKhan Long time in the making and wait seems well worth it Good luck @RakeyshOmMehra @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao."



Shreyas Talpade tweeted,"Ekdammm Jhakaassssss #FanneyKhanTeaser @AnilKapoor sir you are the best. So so looking forward to this one."



Satish Kaushik praised the teaser writing, "Vow .. Amazing kapoor saheb .. after Lakhan u will be always rememberd as Fanney too..Fanney khan is arriving to touch musical cords of your hearts ..@AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @RajkummarRao @AtulManjrekar"



Sonam Kapoor tweeted, "Fanney Khan is the story of perseverance & never giving up on your dreams. Dad I've seen all the hard work & energy you've put into this film. The teaser is magical & inspirational. https://youtu.be/A_ieXzbZm_w @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @fanneykhanfilm"



The teaser of Fanney Khan opens to a silhouette of Anil Kapoor posing on the stage with the spotlight on him, whilst the crowd cheers for him. Soon we hear a voice-over by Rajkummar Rao, who explains the true meaning of Fanney Khan, the teaser also showcases a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai in her rockstar avatar. The teaser ends with Anil Kapoor who is seen blowing a trumpet while sitting on his terrace.



Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

