 »   »   » Fans Throng Outside Sridevi's Residence In Mumbai! Hope To Catch A Glimpse Of Her Mortal Remains!

Sridevi : Fans gather outside her house in Lokhandwala to get final glimpse | FilmiBeat

Sridevi's mortal remains reached Mumbai around 9:40 pm and fans already made a beeline near the airport in the hope of catching a glimpse of her body. The entire stretch leading to the airport was guarded by heavy security and despite that, fans stood on the streets with their mobile cameras on and wanted to catch a glimpse of the ambulance.

Fans also gathered in large numbers outside Sridevi's Lokkhandwala residence and waited for a long time in he hope of catching the glimpse of the ambulance or if possible, even her mortal remains. The police is having a tough time managing the crowd and at the look of it, the crowd would only grow in numbers until the wee hours of the night.

RIP Sridevi Fans of Sridevi in Gurugram paid tribute to the actress by lighting candles and praying for her soul to rest in peace. Crowd Outside Sridevi's Residence Fans in Mumbai made a beeline outside Sridevi's residence in the hopes to catch a glimpse of her mortal remains. Mortal Remains The police are having a hard time in managing the crowd as the numbers are only growing as every minute passes by. Lokhandwala Residence Sridevi's mortal remains is being taken to her Lokhandwala residence in an ambulance and her fans stood by the streets all through the way.

