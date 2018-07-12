 »   »   »  Fans INSULT Katrina Kaif In Vancouver, Say 'Don't Wan't A Picture With You; Only Waiting For Salman'

Katrina Deals With 'Rude' Fans

Seeing Katrina leaving the hotel, fans started shouting, "We don't want to take a pic with you! Booo!" However, Katrina didn't lose her cool and responded with utmost grace, "You know what? You shouldn't do that, guys. I am very tired and I had a long show..."

Fans Continued To Insult Katrina

The fans further started yelling at Katrina, "You need to have a better attitude. People call you an actress but when people come to meet you, ignore them."

Katrina Ignored A Few Fans, Stopped & Clicked Selfies With Another Set Of Fans

While ignoring few rude fans, Katrina did oblige other fans while posing for a selfie with a smile on her face. Seeing her calmness, other fans told Katrina that she has a good heart.

But A Few Fans Continued Criticizing Her

In the last few seconds of the video, a couple of women can be heard shouting, "We're waiting for Salman Khan and only for Salman Khan." [sic]

