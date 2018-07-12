English
Fans INSULT Katrina Kaif In Vancouver, Say 'Don't Wan't A Picture With You; Only Waiting For Salman'

    Stardom comes with a fair share of pros and cons and noone knows it better than our Bollywood superstars! Recently, Katrina Kaif wrapped up the Da-bangg tour and things went a little embarrassing when the actress faced the wrath of fans, waiting for the celebs to take a selfie! It all started after Katrina Kaif was done & dusted with her show in Vancouver, and while coming out of her hotel, she saw few fans gathered outside the venue.

    Since she was exhausted, she requested the fans to wait for fifteen minutes as she wanted to take a quick nap. But it seems fans were anything but patient and they ended up lashing out at Katrina!

    Katrina Deals With 'Rude' Fans

    Seeing Katrina leaving the hotel, fans started shouting, "We don't want to take a pic with you! Booo!" However, Katrina didn't lose her cool and responded with utmost grace, "You know what? You shouldn't do that, guys. I am very tired and I had a long show..."

    Fans Continued To Insult Katrina

    The fans further started yelling at Katrina, "You need to have a better attitude. People call you an actress but when people come to meet you, ignore them."

    Katrina Ignored A Few Fans, Stopped & Clicked Selfies With Another Set Of Fans

    While ignoring few rude fans, Katrina did oblige other fans while posing for a selfie with a smile on her face. Seeing her calmness, other fans told Katrina that she has a good heart.

    But A Few Fans Continued Criticizing Her

    In the last few seconds of the video, a couple of women can be heard shouting, "We're waiting for Salman Khan and only for Salman Khan." [sic]

    Check out the video here and do let us know what's your take on this entire incident in the comments section below?

