 »   »   »  Fans INSULT Katrina Kaif In Vancouver, Say 'Don't Wan't A Picture With You; Only Waiting For Salman'

Related Articles
- This Throwback Photo Of Katrina Kaif From Her Telugu Debut Will Make You Realize Time Flies & How!
- Unbelievable, Salman Khan Just Called Katrina Kaif ‘Baby’ & She Even Responded To It!
- Did Neetu Indirectly Blame Deepika & Katrina Kaif For Their Failed Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor?
- Starry Tantrums? Did Katrina Kaif & Jacqueline Fernandez IGNORE Daisy Shah & Made Her Feel Isolated?
- Things Go Wrong At Dabangg Tour! Katrina Kaif Refuses To Share Same Hotel With Jacqueline Fernandez?
- Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan Romances Katrina Kaif, Goes 'Jumme Ki Raat' With Jacqueline Fernandez
- A BIG LET DOWN: These Superstars Will Not Be Attending The IIFA Awards 2018
- Is It This Quality Of Alia Bhatt That Makes Her 'MORE ACCEPTABLE' Than Katrina Kaif To Neetu Kapoor?
- Ranbir Kapoor Might Prove Katrina Wrong About Alia Bhatt! Sounds Damn Serious About Marriage & Kids
- Ranbir Kapoor Ignores Katrina Kaif While Singing Praises Of Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!
- EXCLUSIVE: Thanks To Ranbir Kapoor! Katrina Kaif Is Getting Closer To Salman Khan & Family
- Katrina Kaif Feeling Betrayed! She Knows Her Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Will Cheat On Alia Bhatt Too
Stardom comes with a fair share of pros and cons and noone knows it better than our Bollywood superstars! Recently, Katrina Kaif wrapped up the Da-bangg tour and things went a little embarrassing when the actress faced the wrath of fans, waiting for the celebs to take a selfie! It all started after Katrina Kaif was done & dusted with her show in Vancouver, and while coming out of her hotel, she saw few fans gathered outside the venue.
Since she was exhausted, she requested the fans to wait for fifteen minutes as she wanted to take a quick nap. But it seems fans were anything but patient and they ended up lashing out at Katrina!
Katrina Deals With 'Rude' Fans
Seeing Katrina leaving the hotel, fans started shouting, "We don't want to take a pic with you! Booo!" However, Katrina didn't lose her cool and responded with utmost grace, "You know what? You shouldn't do that, guys. I am very tired and I had a long show..."
Fans Continued To Insult Katrina
The fans further started yelling at Katrina, "You need to have a better attitude. People call you an actress but when people come to meet you, ignore them."
Katrina Ignored A Few Fans, Stopped & Clicked Selfies With Another Set Of Fans
While ignoring few rude fans, Katrina did oblige other fans while posing for a selfie with a smile on her face. Seeing her calmness, other fans told Katrina that she has a good heart.
But A Few Fans Continued Criticizing Her
In the last few seconds of the video, a couple of women can be heard shouting, "We're waiting for Salman Khan and only for Salman Khan." [sic]
Check out the video here and do let us know what's your take on this entire incident in the comments section below?
Alia DITCHED Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Because Mahesh Bhatt Told Her To