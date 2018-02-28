 »   »   » Here's How Fans Paid Tribute To Sridevi In Temples! View Pictures

Candle Light Vigil

Fans of Sridevi light candles in tribute of the actress and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

RIP Sridevi

The candle light vigil was held at various cities and towns all across the country.

So Unexpected

People are still not able to come to terms with the sudden demise of Sridevi. It was so unexpected!

Prayer Meetings

Fans organised prayer meetings and candle light vigils in many cities and towns alike.

Bitter Pill

The last three to four days has been shocking and the country had to swallow a bitter bill.

Cut Out

A large cut out of Sridevi is placed in Mumbai pating tribute to her life.

Sand Artist

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted this beautiful work of art and paid tribute to the evergreen star Sridevi.