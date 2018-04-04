 »   »   » Fans UPSET With Deepika Padukone For Pairing Up With Ranbir Kapoor As She's MARRYING Ranveer Singh

All hell broke loose when netizens came to know that amid marriage rumours with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone is collaborating with her ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor for Manish Malhotra's show, Mijwan. The duo will be seen walking the ramp on April 9, 2018 and many of Dippy's fans are disappointed with the news. Why, you ask?

Going by the series of comments, fans don't want to see with Deepika Padukone with Ranbir Kapoor anymore as she's marrying Ranveer Singh and it can put her image at stake. Some of the fans also thrashed Manish Malhotra for roping in Ranbir, but not Ranveer for the show, as he wanted to grab the limelight.

While there's so much hue & cry about Ranbir-Deepika's pairing, some fans are really happy and excited to see these ex-flamed together on the stage, after a long time. Take a look at the comments!

@evergreen7580 "Ranveer singh would have been better choice because we want to see deepveer. Shadi se pehle it would have been like ice on the cake. Disappointed. @deepikapadukone." [sic] @admiremearts "Ranveer Singh along with Deepika Padukone would have been the perfect pair for the ramp walk, a little disappointing. Deepika with Ranbir Kapoor is not magical." [sic] @deepveergoals "Why Ranbir and not Ranveer yaar, they're the ultimate Jodi right now!!!! Ranbir Deepika have weird awkward past, DeepVeer wedding is the hottest news now." [sic] @pinkstar1999 "I know, Manish probably used Ranbir per Karan Johar request to promote Dutt film. Ranbir only cares about Deepika when he has to promote something." [sic] @agat198 "You and your gf Karan johar are such a drama queens!!! U knew that Ranveer and Deepika are all set to marry . Even Sabyacshi designing their wedding outfits!! And here you two trying to make more trouble to them before wedding ! Everything for attention abd headliness!!! Drama queens!!!" [sic] Here's How Ranbir's Fans Reacted A user named @NANAJE0N tweeted, "Reminder that they are walking a ramp and not an aisle. Dont waste your time by getting your p**ties in a twist.." Ranbir-Deepika's Fans Have The Last Laugh A user named @RKs_lovely tweeted, "I hope Ranbir Deepika do something like this every year hehe. Haters are shaking. The two names in the same sentence is enough to ruin their days"

Who are you rooting for? DeepVeer Or RanDeep?

P.S. We're all set for April 9.