 »   »   » Fans UPSET With Deepika Padukone For Pairing Up With Ranbir Kapoor As She's MARRYING Ranveer Singh

@evergreen7580

"Ranveer singh would have been better choice because we want to see deepveer. Shadi se pehle it would have been like ice on the cake. Disappointed. @deepikapadukone." [sic]

@admiremearts

"Ranveer Singh along with Deepika Padukone would have been the perfect pair for the ramp walk, a little disappointing. Deepika with Ranbir Kapoor is not magical." [sic]

@deepveergoals

"Why Ranbir and not Ranveer yaar, they're the ultimate Jodi right now!!!! Ranbir Deepika have weird awkward past, DeepVeer wedding is the hottest news now." [sic]

@pinkstar1999

"I know, Manish probably used Ranbir per Karan Johar request to promote Dutt film. Ranbir only cares about Deepika when he has to promote something." [sic]

@agat198

"You and your gf Karan johar are such a drama queens!!! U knew that Ranveer and Deepika are all set to marry . Even Sabyacshi designing their wedding outfits!! And here you two trying to make more trouble to them before wedding ! Everything for attention abd headliness!!! Drama queens!!!" [sic]

Here's How Ranbir's Fans Reacted

A user named @NANAJE0N tweeted, "Reminder that they are walking a ramp and not an aisle. Dont waste your time by getting your p**ties in a twist.."

Ranbir-Deepika's Fans Have The Last Laugh

A user named @RKs_lovely tweeted, "I hope Ranbir Deepika do something like this every year hehe. Haters are shaking. The two names in the same sentence is enough to ruin their days"