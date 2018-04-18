 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding Confirmed? Farah Khan Accidentally Spills The Beans!

Namastey London!

Reports state that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will move to London, UK as soon as their wedding is over.



Upscale Locality In London

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have purchased a luxurious two bed room apartment in the upscale locality of London, Notting Hill. The locality is vibrant and filled with affluent and fashionable people.



Wedding In Mumbai

Reports state that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot in a grand affair in Mumbai and a reception will also be held in Delhi.



Putting Work On Pause

Sonam Kapoor will pause all her work for the moment as she's busy preparing for her sangeet ceremony and wedding. As soon as she's done with it, she's resume working for Veere Di Wedding and other projects.



Here's What A Source Had To Say About Farah Khan's Sangeet Choreography

"Anil and Sunita have known Farah since the time she started out in Bollywood. Over the years, Anil has danced to many hit numbers choreographed by her. Meanwhile, Farah had been brainstorming on the ideal wedding present for Sonam and Anand when she decided to take charge of the sangeet celebrations," said the source to a leading daily.

