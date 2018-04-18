 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding Confirmed? Farah Khan Accidentally Spills The Beans!

Related Articles
It looks like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are indeed getting married by the end of April or the first week of May, 2018 as Farah Khan accidentally spilled the beans while she was at the television show Entertainment Ki Raat. She was first talking about her fondness to Anil Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor and got carried away by saying, "Anil and I are very fond of each other, we call each other 'Papaji'."
What added more fuel to Sonam and Anand's wedding speculations is what Farah Khan accidentally said next about the sangeet ceremony. She said, "He is so fond of me that I will be choreographing his daughter's sangeet," said Farah. Well, folks! What more confirmation do we need? The slip of tongue is more than enough and it sounds like the wedding bells are soon going to ring for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in the coming days.
Namastey London!
Reports state that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will move to London, UK as soon as their wedding is over.
Upscale Locality In London
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have purchased a luxurious two bed room apartment in the upscale locality of London, Notting Hill. The locality is vibrant and filled with affluent and fashionable people.
Wedding In Mumbai
Reports state that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot in a grand affair in Mumbai and a reception will also be held in Delhi.
Putting Work On Pause
Sonam Kapoor will pause all her work for the moment as she's busy preparing for her sangeet ceremony and wedding. As soon as she's done with it, she's resume working for Veere Di Wedding and other projects.
Here's What A Source Had To Say About Farah Khan's Sangeet Choreography
"Anil and Sunita have known Farah since the time she started out in Bollywood. Over the years, Anil has danced to many hit numbers choreographed by her. Meanwhile, Farah had been brainstorming on the ideal wedding present for Sonam and Anand when she decided to take charge of the sangeet celebrations," said the source to a leading daily.
