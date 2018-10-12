India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Farah Khan Reacts Strongly To Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Her Brother Sajid Khan!

By
    The #MeToo uproar has taken the Bollywood industry by a storm. Currently, Sajid Khan is being thrashed all over the social media for sexually harassing women and now, his sister, Farah Khan, has reacted to all the allegations against her brother. She wrote, "This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don't in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt."

    Actor Farhan Akhtar also reacted to Saijd Khan's row and said, "I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid's behaviour. I don't know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions."

    Sajid Khan's name came into the limelight, when a journalist accused the director of sexually harassing her. Here's what she had shared:

    "The first time I interviewed Sajid Khan in the early 2000s, he called me to his house he shared w/his sister. Thru the interview he talked about how large his p**** is & how he knew how to satisfy a woman. I ignored his trash talk & got back on track w/ my interview. He walked out of the room to show me some DVD from his collection. When he returned, his p**** was out. I got up to leave immediately only to find him blocking the way out. And, he forced his tongue down my throat. I pushed him away and ran out. I cried all the way in the train from Vile Parle to VT. I got back to my office and wrote his interview because that was my job. 

    A few years later, I had to work with Sajid when I was at MTV. Initially, I wanted to find a way to not work on that show. Then I realised, why should I let go of an opportunity because a man can't keep his d*** in his pants. At the end of the first meeting, I forewarned him about behaving himself. I'll never forget what he said to me "You are fatter than you used to be. I won't touch you with a barge pole." And then he laughed."

