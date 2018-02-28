 »   »   » Farewell Sridevi! Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor And Others Attend The Funeral

Sridevi Last Journey: Shahrukh Khan REACHES Vile Parle to pay tribute | FilmiBeat

The entire nation is still in disbelief that Sridevi is no more. The legendary actress passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai in her hotel bathtub.

Earlier, it was reported that she lost her life because of a heart attack. But later it was confirmed that it was a result of 'accidental drowning'. After 72 hours, her mortal remains finally reached Mumbai last night.

Today her last rites were performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans.Meanwhile, these were the Bollywood celebrities who attended her funeral-

Shahrukh Khan The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood was present at the crematorium to pay his last respect to the legendary actress. Katrina Kaif Katrina bid an emotional goodbye to her favourite actress. Sonam Kapoor Sonam had to struggle her way to enter the crematorium as thousands of fans were present outside and had blocked the way. Sara Ali Khan The young actress was present with her mother Amrita Singh. Farhan Akhtar Farhan also attended Sridevi's funeral to pay his last respects. Arjun Rampal Farhan's 'Rock On 2' co-star Arjun Rampal too was present at Sridevi's funeral in Vile Parle.

Post performing the last rites of Sridevi's mortal remains, the family issued a statement which read-

The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon.

She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well.

The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone - be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world.

This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother... a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone. Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts.

Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them.

To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,