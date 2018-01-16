 »   »   » Farhan Akhtar Kickstarts 2018 With A Host Of Concerts! Will Perform At 6 IIT's Across The Nation

After the superhit success of 'Fukrey Returns', Farhan Akhtar has a great line up the upcoming weeks as the actor will treat college students across the nation with his live concerts. The multi-talented star is currently on a performing spree as the new year commenced. Farhan Akhtar who has a heart for music has time and again entertained the live audience across the globe.

Farhan Akhtar who made his acting debut with the national award winning film Rock On!! emerged as the loved rock star of Bollywood. After entertaining the audience in reel life, the Rock On!! star is all set to perform on live stage with14 performances lined up spanning for three months touring the entire nation. The concerts that would start in the first week of January, will be continued till the second week of March.