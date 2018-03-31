 »   »   » Farhan Akhtar Makes His Telugu Singing Debut For Superstar Mahesh Babu!

Farhan Akhtar has crooned his first Telugu song for South superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu. Titled 'I Don't Know', the song has been composed by lyricist-singer-director-composer Devi Sri Prasad. 'I Don't Know' is reportedly picturised on the movie's lead pair Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani and has been shot in Spain.

Hearing these two names together (Farhan and Mahesh), we are thrown back to the time when superstar Mahesh Babu had lent his voice for Farhan Akhtar's MARD initiative. He had recited the MARD poem in Telugu.



Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you, @FarOutAkthar Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry 🏻



A source close to Farhan revealed, "It is a fast-paced, catchy number and will introduce Mahesh Babu's character in the film. The makers have also shot a behind-the-scenes video with Farhan at the recording studio which will be released separately."



Superstar Mahesh's film, Bharat Ane Nenu's teaser is the second most liked teaser in the world.Mahesh's film Srimanthudu holds the record for being the biggest Telugu film after the Baahubali saga. The superstar enjoys massive popularity across India.



On the other hand, Farhan's last production with Ritesh Sidhwani 'Fukrey Returns' which opened last December, was a sleeper hit.



Farhan has previously crooned for films such as Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Rock On 2.



Bharat Ane Nenu is a political thriller helmed by Koratala Siva. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 20.