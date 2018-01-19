 »   »   » Farhan Akhtar To Share Stage With International Artists At The Ranthambore Festival!

Farhan Akhtar is currently on a live performing spree as 2018 commenced and is all set to share stage with 14 performances lined up spanning for about 49 days across the country. Farhan will be seen performing at colleges and various public concerts entertaining the youth and elderly alike.

The Rock On 2 star brought his MARD campaign to initiate a change and spread awareness about gender equality and respect towards women. The idea is to spread the message of MARD at The Ranthambore Festival this year on 19th January 2018. He will also have a one-on-one interaction with the audience about the issue.



This year's edition of Ranthambore Festival brings some of the world's finest international and local musicians, performers, folk artists and wildlife film-makers. Farhan Akhtar will be performing and sharing the stage with some of the best international artists from across the globe like Roger Hanschel - a saxophonist from Germany, Martin Dubois - Musician from France, and Faran Ensemble - Singer from Israel.



The star who has carved a place for himself not just as an actor or a film-maker, but also a rock star, has received immense love from the audience for his previous concerts. Farhan Akhtar became the youth's favorite director with Dil Chahta Hai and continues to rule hearts with his acting, singing and film-making skills too.



