 »   »   »  Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Are Indeed A Couple, His Instagram Post Says Yes!

It looks like Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are indeed a couple and the Rock On 2 actor is dropping all the hints on his Instagram handle for us to believe that yes, it's indeed true. Yes, just a few months ago, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture walking the streets of Canada holding a mystery man's hands. While Shibani is seen turning towards the camera, the mystery man is just showing his back and at the look of it, it cleary shows that the mystery man is Farhan Akhtar himself!
Farhan Akhtar Puts A Heart Emoji On The Same Picture
Farhan Akhtar has now shared that picture on his Instagram handle and the big catch to it is the emoji caption. The emoji is something which only lovers put and it's none other than the 'heart' emoji.
Did Farhan Akhtar Get Super Impressed By Shibani Dandekar's #MeToo Post?
We wonder why Farhan Akhtar posted this picture of Shibani Dandekar all of a sudden. Maybe it's because she supported him in the Sajid Khan #MeToo movement. Everyone questioned Farhan's silence when his cousin Sajid was accused of sexual harassment and Shibani was all guns blazing against them by saying that Farhan has nothing to do with any of it and people must focus on women's safety instead.
Here's What Shibani Dandekar Tweeted In Defence Of Farhan Akhtar
"Instead of holding the culprit responsible for gross misconduct are we really blaming and shaming family members for not knowing???? really??." She totally won the internet with this one tweet, folks!
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar
Rumours are all over the place that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are indeed a couple and we're all waiting for an official confirmation from them. We hope they make their relationship public as soon as possible as the guessing game is killing us all!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Oct 14, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT