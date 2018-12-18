 »   »   »  Farhan Akhtar Takes The Stage By Storm At A Concert; Check Out Pics Here!

Farhan Akhtar who recently visited the first edition of FEST (Bhubaneswar City Festival) received a roaring response from the masses.

A flock of 30,000 fans welcomed Farhan with immense hooting and cheering as he took the stage with his accompanying talents. Farhan started off with his famously recited poem, 'Toh Zinda Ho Tum' from his super-hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The actor was then greeted by loud applause as he broke into his first track, Sinbad the Sailor from his musical hit movie Rock On!! Have a look at some of the pictures from his performances here-

Sharing the picture, Farhan said, "Let's dance.. put on your red shoes and dance the blues ~ D Bowie #farhanlive #bhubaneswar #musiclove #funtimes".

The actor-director-producer-singer's songs have been widely loved and appreciated. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he has now conquered the music industry with his concerts.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The movie is helmed by 'Margarita With A Straw' director Shonali Bose.

Meanwhile, the actor-singer recently released his new single, ''Why Couldn't It Be Me?' The song is inspired by an article Fahan had come across on Peshawar attack.

The article revolved around a young boy who pretended to be sick in order to bunk school and stay home and at the very same day the Taliban stormed into an army school and shot over 200 children. Post the attacks a young boy he might have been through a strange dilemma - 'that could have been me in place of my brother' he must have thought. The song is from the perspective of that younger brother.