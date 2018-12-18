English
 »   »   »  Farhan Akhtar Takes The Stage By Storm At A Concert; Check Out Pics Here!

Farhan Akhtar Takes The Stage By Storm At A Concert; Check Out Pics Here!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Farhan Akhtar who recently visited the first edition of FEST (Bhubaneswar City Festival) received a roaring response from the masses.

    A flock of 30,000 fans welcomed Farhan with immense hooting and cheering as he took the stage with his accompanying talents. Farhan started off with his famously recited poem, 'Toh Zinda Ho Tum' from his super-hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

    farh

    The actor was then greeted by loud applause as he broke into his first track, Sinbad the Sailor from his musical hit movie Rock On!! Have a look at some of the pictures from his performances here-

    far
    far
    farh

    Sharing the picture, Farhan said, "Let's dance.. put on your red shoes and dance the blues ~ D Bowie #farhanlive #bhubaneswar #musiclove #funtimes".

    The actor-director-producer-singer's songs have been widely loved and appreciated. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he has now conquered the music industry with his concerts. 

    On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The movie is helmed by 'Margarita With A Straw' director Shonali Bose.

    Meanwhile, the actor-singer recently released his new single, ''Why Couldn't It Be Me?' The song is inspired by an article Fahan had come across on Peshawar attack.

    The article revolved around a young boy who pretended to be sick in order to bunk school and stay home and at the very same day the Taliban stormed into an army school and shot over 200 children. Post the attacks a young boy he might have been through a strange dilemma - 'that could have been me in place of my brother' he must have thought. The song is from the perspective of that younger brother.

    Read more about: farhan akhtar
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue