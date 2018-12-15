 »   »   »  Malaika Arora Seen In An Effortless Chic Look Today: Spotted At Her Fashion Store

Everyday Chic!

The fashion diva Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a dark green lace bodycon dress, and a black scarf. She has left her hair semi-done, with small braids at the top and soft waves let loose. For shoes, Malaika is wearing black pumps. Doesn't she look like a proud owner of her lifestyle brand store, The Label Life?

The Fashion Icon

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's top glam divas. A model herself, she was recently one of the judges for models' auditions of the upcoming Summer 2019 edition of the Lakme Fashion Week. She has been the judge on seasons 2 and 3 of India's Next Top Model, the Indian version of the American reality series America's Next Top Model. Appearing mainly on the small screen nowadays, Malaika has also previously judged other television reality series such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent and so on.

Malaika On Being In The Headlines

Malaika off late has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor. They have been spotted on numerous occasions at airports and on dinner dates and have been found commenting on each other's social media pages. Arjun Kapoor was even recently spotted leaving Malaika's residence. Talking about being in the headlines more for her personal life than professional life, Malaika told Bollywood Life in an interview, "It comes with the territory. You have to be able to strike the right balance and say 'no' when required. It comes with the business." Malaika Arora, who was married to Arbaaz Khan, split with him in 2016.

Malaika’s Lifestyle Store

Opened in October 2015, Malaika co-owns The Label Life with interior designer Susanne Khan and actress Bipasha Basu, also glamorous style icons of Bollywood. The Label Life is mainly a luxury e-commerce store retailing home décor, clothing and accessories. Its collections are keenly picked by the trio owners. The brand also has a stand alone store in Bombay. This is where Malaika was spotted.