 »   »   »  Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Link-Up Rumours With Aamir Khan: Now, I Do Not Feel The Need To Explain

Fatima Finds Her Link-Up Reports Very 'Weird'

The actress told Bollywood Hungama, "It's very weird. My mother keeps on watching TV and the other day she showed me ‘Your photo has come' and I was like ‘Read the headline to know what's written.'

Earlier, She Used To Get Disturbed By These Reports

The actress said, "I used to get disturbed and I felt like I should explain myself. If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?'

If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it."

Fatima Doesn't Feel The Need To Give Explanation

"But, now, I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you. Logon ka kaam hai bolna woh bolenge," the actress further reasoned.

Does Fatima Regret Being A Part Of Thugs Of Hindostan?

Fatima's last release, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' had turned out to be a box-office dud.

Earlier, while speaking with Telegraph, when she was asked if she regrets doing that film, the actress said, "No, because when I was making the film, I was happy doing it. Just because the film hasn't worked, there's no reason for me to say that I should have been doing other things as well."

She Cried When Thugs Failed At The Box Office

"There were so many negative reviews and so much trolling online. I follow all the critics on Twitter. While they were being honest to me, it felt very harsh because they were talking about my film.

Eventually, I realised this is the nature of our business. I'm inherently insecure and when Thugs failed, I cried for days. I don't think I stepped out of my house for four-five days.

On some days, I didn't even get out of bed. Then I found some confidence to tell myself that if it wasn't good enough, it's still fine," Fatima had bared her heart.