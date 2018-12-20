 »   »   »  ‘It Is Very Heartbreaking’: Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Thugs Of Hindostan Failure

After Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif expressed their disappointment in the failure of Thugs of Hindostan, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared her feelings about the movie's performance. Thugs of Hindostan was one of the most anticipated films of 2018 but it failed to live up to the expectations. Fatima said that while they tried their best to make a good film, the fact that it did not do well is heartbreaking.

During the media interaction at the Netflix screening of its original series, Selection day, Fatima opened up about the failure of Thugs of Hindostan. As reported by PTI, she said, "Yeah, it hasn't done well. It is very heartbreaking. It is very sad because we all tried our best to make a good film. That's what we tried to do. But unfortunately, the film didn't work, people didn't like it. I'm just feeling very bad about this." Thugs of Hindostan was Fatima's second movie after the blockbuster Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh played the character of princess Zafira who is rescued by Khudabaksh Azad, played by Amitabh Bachchan, after her family is killed by the East India Company. Raised as a thug by Khudabaksh, Zafira is bent on avenging the death of her family and returns to get back her kingdom.

Acknowledging Thugs' failure, Aamir Khan had recently said, "I would like to say that I take full responsibility for Thugs Of Hindostan not working with the audience. I think we went wrong. I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure we tried our level best."

Talking about the Netflix series Selection Day, Fatima said, "I am really excited and looking forward to seeing it because I found the trailer really interesting. I am also happy that a lot of Indian shows are being made for Netflix and we (actors) are getting more opportunities. Even writers, directors and technicians." She added, "Now, we have a lot of options in terms of viewing and performing. So, I feel it's great that such show and series are out."

In Dangal, Fatima portrayed the character of Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat. Talking about her role she said, "I run away from playing sports. It was the requirement for my film therefore, I had to do it. Otherwise, sports and I don't get along really well."

Fatima revealed that she is currently working on a film with Rajkummar Rao. It is supposedly a sequel to Anurag Basu's directorial Life In A Metro, but Fatima said, "I don't think it is called that."

MOST READ: Ranveer, Sara, Janhvi & Bhumi Slay Red Carpet At Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018