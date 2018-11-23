 »   »   »  Fawad Khan & His Wife Celebrate 13 Years Of Togetherness; Their Picture Spells 'True Love' In Bold!

It's Love All Around

We came across a picture of Fawad and Sadaf cutting a cake and ringing in their 13th wedding anniversary. The ambience is beautifully decorated with flowers and candles.

Fawad- Sadaf's Love Story Is Nothing Less Than A Fairy-Tale Romance

In a throwback interview, Fawad revealed to MissMalini.com, "I was 17, she was 16. There used to be MIRC at that time, which was Internet Relay Chat. So I ‘met' her online. I was the one who was never allowed out of the house - I was allowed maybe once in a month, or something like that. Literally, I was like Rapunzel. Not really, but ya - going out with friends and all was something that didn't happen so frequently.

So my friends used to tell me, "I know this girl, I know that girl." And one of my childhood friends knew of Sadaf and I told him that I'm interested in meeting her.

Incidentally enough, the person I was going to meet, that I chatted to - was not Sadaf. Turns out the person I fell for was Sadaf, who was different from the person that I chatted to.

At that time, it wasn't like I was meeting to date or something; I was just going with the harmless of intention of meeting and seeing where things go from there. But then I fell for the other girl, and after that, I remember during A-Levels I met her again during tuition. We hadn't had contact in between for quite some time. And that's when we got into a relationship.

Fawad's Cheesy Proposal To Sadaf

"I remember I proposed to her on the phone after 10 days of getting into a relationship with her. I was like, "I've decided that I want to live the rest of my life with you because I think I'm an old-fashioned person and I'm not in for the hanky panky." Those were my exact words!

Very cheesy, but I was like, "I really am. Will you marry me?" And you would not believe what her reply was. "Are you mad?!" So I was like, why, what's wrong? She said, "I'm 16, what are you thinking right now? Just live it. Just live life for a while." But for the next three years I kept pestering her, and eventually after 3 or 4 years she finally said yes."

Fawad On How He Keeps The Love Going

"The weird thing is that the older you get together and the more you grow together in a marriage, the higher the probability is that you fall more and more in love. At least, that's my case.

The more time that goes by, the more dependent I am on her, the less likely I am to be attracted to any other person in the world. I'm very serious. I'm sure if I was 25 or 26 there'd be chances that, yeah, if a pretty girl is passing by - (trails off)

But now my concentration, focus, everything is invested in her. Because she stood by me, through my thick and thin. I'm not saying that mistakes don't happen, and I'm no soothsayer or I can't see into the future. But for now - and it has been like this for a very long while - I just... there's no other way for me."