Femina Miss India 2018: Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez & Others Make It A Starry Affair!

    The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2018 took place last night (i.e 19th June) at the Dome@NSCI and had several Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit. Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar and others making their presence felt.

    It was a star-studded affair with the B-Town celebrities setting the stage ablaze with their scintillating dance moves. Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar were the hosts for the evening. We bring you some of the exciting sneak-peek from the glitzy event that you just can't afford to miss.

    Aaja Nach Le Ve

    When it comes to dance, nothing can beat Madhuri Dixit's breath-taking dance moves. Her expressive face adds more to the charm.

    Mad For Madhuri

    The gorgeous diva rocked the dance floor and made everybody's heart go 'dhak-dhak'. She grooved to her song 'Aaja Nachle'.

    Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Groovy

    The 'Race 3' actress too made the evening memorable with her 'latkas and jhatka' and making everyone go all 'wow'.

    The Dancing Queens

    Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar joined in Jacqueline Fernandez for a quick jig and left everybody asking for me.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Knows How To Win Hearts

    The gorgeous actress too took to the stage and gave a 'rocking' performance which earned lots of applause. She danced to songs like Tareefan, Bom Diggy Diggy, High Heels and more.

    Meet The Host

    Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana had the audience in splits with their entertaining antics.

    Dressed To Kill

    The actress looked ravishing in a mustard yellow gown and is seen here sharing a moment with Karan and Ayushmann. We just can't take our eyes off Bebo.

    A Cute Moment

    Malaika Arora Khan shows Madhuri Dixit how to do some 'jalwa' on the ramp.

    Stars & More

    The judge's panel at the Miss India finale boosted of names like Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar along with Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Irrfan Khan.

    And The Winner Is

    Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas was crowned Femina Miss India 2018. Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana was the first runner-up while Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh secured the second runner-up position.

