 »   »   »  FIFA World Cup 2018: Amitabh, Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan Witness France's Victory [View Pic]

FIFA fever had everyone helluva excited and amid all the craziness, Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan along with daughter Shweta Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan witnessed the victory of France in Russia and their picture from the stadium is every bit amazing!

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture on his Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "#FraBel #worldcupsemifinals Congratulations France! @amitabhbachchan."

Samuel Umtiti headed France into the World Cup final in Saint Petersburg with a 1-0 win, consigning Belgium's 'golden generation' to another bitter disappointment. Now, France will lock horns with England or Croatia (depends on which team wins today) at the finale, that will take place on Sunday (July 15, 2018).

Coming back to Bachchans, Amitabh, Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan are also accompanied by Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Big B also shared their pictures on his blog and wrote, "..and the joys of being with the family are indeed 'salad' days ..!!" [sic]

He further wrote, "the uniformity of the entire World, its regulation to that, which exists in every corner of the Universe and its similarity in attitudes, was never ever seen before, as is NOW .. bent heads towards that oblong of gilded information .. hoodies and sneakers of branded same .. languages of different regions BUT spoken with aplomb in unison .."

"... that be the wonders of the World .. way beyond the 8th, if it ever did mature to from the 7 .. my love for the moment .." [sic]

On the work front, Big B will be next seen Thugs Of Hindostan, Badla and Brahmastra. Whereas, Abhishek Bachchan has already wrapped up the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.

