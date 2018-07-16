English
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & Others Go Into A Frenzy As France Beats Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2018

    As France defeated Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2018 finals in Moscow, our very own Bollywood celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Sonu Sood and several others took to their respective social media handles and joined the fan frenzy by posting pictures and congratulating both the winner and the runner-up for their excellent performance. It was indeed a World Cup to remember!

    Also, the funniest tweet came from Bipasha Basu as she revealed that she was the only one from her whole family to support France and had to dance alone when they lifted the World Cup, as the rest of her family members were rooting for Croatia. Check out what Bollywood celebrities tweeted below...

    Ranveer Singh's Throwback Picture

    Ranveer Singh captioned this throwback picture as, "Throwback to yelling ..... "ALLEZ LES BLEUS" at the Stade de France !!! Congrats @equipedefrance Great win !!! #worldcup." - (sic)

    Ranveer Singh Called Mbappe 'Heera'

    If you think Ranveer Singh would sit quiet, you're wrong! He tweeted again saying "THE WONDERBOY !!!!! #MBAPPE ladka Heera hai , Heera !!!!!!!!! ⚽️🥅🇫🇷🤙🏾🙌🏽👏🏾👌🏾🤜🏽 @KMbappe #WorldCupFinal."- (sic)

    Arjun Kapoor Congratulated France

    Here's what Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "Congratulations to #France consistent thru the tournament & they beat a superb #Belgium team along the way... commiserations to #Croatia played well & deserved an even battlefield to win the cup but they still showed resilience and grit to chase it till the end #FifaWorldCup2018."- (sic)

    Sophie Choudry Also Praised Mbappe

    "Mbappé tu es le feu only 19 and scored in a World Cup final!!! Insane!!! #FRA you played like champions!!! #deschamps you are a legend!!! Felicitations @equipedefrance #FRA #worldcup #FRACRO #pogba #Griezmann #llrois #ChampionsDuMonde."- (sic)

    Check out the other tweets below...

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018
