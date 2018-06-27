 »   »   »  FIFA World Cup 2018: Shahrukh Khan Blames This Person For Adding To His Stress!

Oh Maradona!

Shahrukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue..." Earlier too, he had tweeted how his favourite teams are testing his blood pressure. "My favourite teams are testing my blood pressure. Double phew Germany!!!," he wrote in one of his tweets.

Ranveer Singh Expressed His Excitement When Messi Scored The First Goal

Ranveer couldn't stop raving about Lionel Messi and wrote, "Oh wow !! What a goal !! Banega - great ball ! But Messi !! What a beautiful couple of touches and a decisive finish !! Gotta love the little man !! You just knew he's gonna have a big match !!! #NGAARG ️🏽."

We Agree To This!

"All kinds of drama !! But what a cool penalty kick from @VictorMoses !! #Argentina have to find a goal here !!!!! 🇦🇷 🇳🇬 ️ #NGAARG," his next tweet read.

Ranveer Had A Piece Of Advice

He further wrote, "Aguero should've been brought on earlier, come on!!! #Aguero #NGAARG." Lastly, he applauded Marcos Rojo as he earned Argentina a 2-1 win in St Petersburg in the 86th minute. "From an unlikely source !!! It's just That little bit of magic that was needed !!! GOAL ARGENTINA !! 🇦🇷#MarcosRojo #NGAARG 🏼🏼🏼.

A Well-Played Game

Not just Ranveer Singh and Shahrukh Khan, even 'Sanju' actress Dia Mirza rooted for her favourite team and wrote, "What a game! Well played #NGA. Yayyyyyyyy #ARG #WorldCup #Rojo #Messi