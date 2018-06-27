 »   »   »  FIFA World Cup 2018: Shahrukh Khan Blames This Person For Adding To His Stress!

Related Articles
- Fake Rumours Alert: Shahrukh Khan Didn't Offer Any Help To Irrfan Khan WRT His Treatment In London
- Oscar Academy Invites Shahrukh Khan, Naseeruddin & Tabu Among 928 Members
- 26 Years Of Shahrukh Khan: When SRK Refused To Work With Divya Bharti Because She Had Scratched Him
- The Kindest Superstar Ever! How Shahrukh Khan Helped Irrfan Khan Will Make You Respect Him Even More
- A BIG LET DOWN: These Superstars Will Not Be Attending The IIFA Awards 2018
- Here's Why Priyanka Chopra BROKE UP With Her Superstar EX-BF; Dating Nick To Heal Her BROKEN Heart!
- Funny Race 3 Memes! SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan TROLL Salman Khan In Their Style!
- Shahrukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Collaborate For A Film After Good Ten Years!
- Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Drop The Idea Of Working With Salman Khan? We're As Confused As You Are!
- Man In Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Video Has Worked With Shahrukh Khan & Madhuri Dixit!
- Suhana Khan Poses With A Mystery Man At A Party & The Internet Can't Stop Asking, 'Who's That Boy?'
- VIRAL VIDEO! When Janhvi Kapoor As A Kid Presented The Best Actor Award To Shahrukh Khan
Last night's Argentina's do-or-die encounter with Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup 2018 left several celebrities from our Bollywood brigade on the edge of their seats as they kept cheering for their favourite teams. Shahrukh Khan is a owner of a cricket team but he is also an avid follower of the football game. And guess what, his favourite team is Argentina and the superstar had butterflies in his tummy when Argentina had a face-off with Nigeria last night.
King Khan took to his Twitter handle to express his excitement and wrote how Diego Maradona was adding to his stress. Not just him, even 'Padmaavat' actor Ranveer Singh couldn't contain his excitement and cheered for his favourite time-
Oh Maradona!
Shahrukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue..." Earlier too, he had tweeted how his favourite teams are testing his blood pressure. "My favourite teams are testing my blood pressure. Double phew Germany!!!," he wrote in one of his tweets.
Ranveer Singh Expressed His Excitement When Messi Scored The First Goal
Ranveer couldn't stop raving about Lionel Messi and wrote, "Oh wow !! What a goal !! Banega - great ball ! But Messi !! What a beautiful couple of touches and a decisive finish !! Gotta love the little man !! You just knew he's gonna have a big match !!! #NGAARG ️🏽."
We Agree To This!
"All kinds of drama !! But what a cool penalty kick from @VictorMoses !! #Argentina have to find a goal here !!!!! 🇦🇷 🇳🇬 ️ #NGAARG," his next tweet read.
Ranveer Had A Piece Of Advice
He further wrote, "Aguero should've been brought on earlier, come on!!! #Aguero #NGAARG." Lastly, he applauded Marcos Rojo as he earned Argentina a 2-1 win in St Petersburg in the 86th minute. "From an unlikely source !!! It's just That little bit of magic that was needed !!! GOAL ARGENTINA !! 🇦🇷#MarcosRojo #NGAARG 🏼🏼🏼.
A Well-Played Game
Not just Ranveer Singh and Shahrukh Khan, even 'Sanju' actress Dia Mirza rooted for her favourite team and wrote, "What a game! Well played #NGA. Yayyyyyyyy #ARG #WorldCup #Rojo #Messi
Argentina who scored a late winner against Nigeria will now face France in the last 16 on Saturday.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.