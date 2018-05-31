 »   »   »  Fight Brewing Between John Abraham & Akshay Kumar? The Truth Is Finally Out!

Related Articles
While we often hear about catfights between actresses in Bollywood, the latest rumours revolving around 'good friends' Akshay Kumar and John Abraham took us by surprise. Speculations were rife that all isn't well between the two actors who have worked together on films like 'Garam Masala', 'Housefull 2', 'Desi Boyz'. Buzz was that John is upset with Akshay Kumar for not helping him in the legal battle against producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment with whom the latter shares a good rapport.
However, John and Akshay recently took to their Twitter handles to clarify these reports and shut down reports of a 'fall-out'. Scroll down to read more.
The Bone Of Contention?
Reports suggested that John reached out to Akshay seeking help but the 'Rustom' actor didn't step in. There were strong whispers that since Akshay shares a good rapport with Prernaa, he didn't want to intervene between the two, which left John disappointed.
John's Hilarious Reply
Finally, John took to his Twitter page yesterday to set the record straight. He tweeted, "Heard that my brother @akshaykumar and I are fighting..he would beat me up. Sorry to disappoint but NO truth to this. The only explosions happening currently are on screen in Parmanu."
Bromance At Its Peak
The superstar wrote back, "Absolutely So proud of you brother @TheJohnAbraham, heard you've done a swell job in Parmanu...gonna catch it real soon. Hugs :)"
John Wants To Do A Film With Akshay
Recently in an interview, John hinted that a Garam Masala 2 might happen with Akshay soon. The actor was quoted as saying, "I would love to do Garam Masala 2. Akshay and I have discussed it and we look forward to doing something like that. I still laugh thinking about it."
John Is Currently Basking In The Success Of Parmanu
The actor told ANI, "I was shocked and encouraged by the response the movie got. I want to give credit to the director for bringing out the best in me."
Meanwhile, do you folks want Akshay and John to team up for a film soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
