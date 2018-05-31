 »   »   »  Fight Brewing Between John Abraham & Akshay Kumar? The Truth Is Finally Out!

The Bone Of Contention?

Reports suggested that John reached out to Akshay seeking help but the 'Rustom' actor didn't step in. There were strong whispers that since Akshay shares a good rapport with Prernaa, he didn't want to intervene between the two, which left John disappointed.



John's Hilarious Reply

Finally, John took to his Twitter page yesterday to set the record straight. He tweeted, "Heard that my brother @akshaykumar and I are fighting..he would beat me up. Sorry to disappoint but NO truth to this. The only explosions happening currently are on screen in Parmanu."



Bromance At Its Peak

The superstar wrote back, "Absolutely So proud of you brother @TheJohnAbraham, heard you've done a swell job in Parmanu...gonna catch it real soon. Hugs :)"



John Wants To Do A Film With Akshay

Recently in an interview, John hinted that a Garam Masala 2 might happen with Akshay soon. The actor was quoted as saying, "I would love to do Garam Masala 2. Akshay and I have discussed it and we look forward to doing something like that. I still laugh thinking about it."



John Is Currently Basking In The Success Of Parmanu

The actor told ANI, "I was shocked and encouraged by the response the movie got. I want to give credit to the director for bringing out the best in me."

