 »   »   » Film With Farhan Akhtar Not Happening Right Now Says Mohit Suri

Filmmaker Mohit Suri says his film with Farhan Akhtar is on hold as there is no script in place. In September last year, the director revealed he had approached the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star for a film, which was supposed to be a two-hero project. "I had narrated him the script but it didn't work out.''

''I met him and we decided to work together but we don't have a script in place. It's not happening at the moment," Suri told PTI. There were reports that Suri was set to reunite with his Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur for the sequel of 2014 hit Ek Villain but the director dismissed it as a rumour.

"That's just the talk because probably they saw me hanging out with Aditya, but nothing's confirmed at the moment. Right now, I am just writing." Besides penning his next directorial venture, Suri is involved in creating original independent music, in association with EMI Records.

Their collaboration is called "VYRL Originals". The concept gives a platform to the works of new, independent artistes. Suri, whose films Awarapan, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain were appreciated for their music, says it was a natural decision to come up with "VYRL Originals".

"It's only in this country that Bollywood music satisfies the so called music thirst for the audience. But it's not that people are not interested in making independent music. "Even in '90s, television came in and there was a new platform for independent music. Today with digital explosion, you have an opportunity for people to put their videos out there and not just rely on a movie. So it's a great time right now for new artistes."

The director says Bollywood music has always "survived on independent artistes". "Atif Aslam was an independent voice and so were Honey Singh, KK, Shaan, Mohit Chauhan and all these guys were into independent music first and then came into Bollywood. So if we kill that industry, we are not going to get new talent," he says. "I make an effort and invest in independent music."PTI

