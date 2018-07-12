 »   »   »  Film Writer Ravi Shankar Alok Dies After Jumping Off Mumbai Building, He Was Just 32

A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai today, police said.

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri West, ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday, a police official said.



Ravi Shankar Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer 'Ab Tak Chhappan', he said.



No suicide note was found on his body or in his house, the official added.



As per the preliminary information, he was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he said. Suburban Versova police are conducting further probe.



(PTI News)