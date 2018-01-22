 »   »   » Here's How To Rock The Red Carpet Bollywood Style! View Pictures

The extravagant Filmfare Awards 2018 saw Bollywood celebrities in all their glory as they walked the red carpet in and upped the glamour quotient in the prestigious award ceremony. From Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt Sunny Leone, everyone were stunners and looked fab in their outfits.
Also, Ranveer Singh caught everybody's attention at the red carpet with his quirky all-over printed suit with Bollywood cinema that dazzled everyone present at the venue. Check out the pictures below...
Alia Bhatt
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt looks so glamorous in this outfit of hers.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone stole the thunder with her killer looks at the Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet.
Akshay Kumar & Sonam Kapoor
The Padman co-stars Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor pose for the cameras at the Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet.
Parineeti Chopra
Parineet Chopra looks like a doll here! Doesn't she, folks? She's just wow!
Manushi Chhillar
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar made her debut appearance at the Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet sporting a red dress.
Preity Zinta
The dimple girl Preity Zinta strikes a pose at the red carpet event of Filmfare Awards 2018.
Ranveer Singh
Oh God! Ranveer Singh comes out in an all-printed suit of Bollywood movies and it's nothing like you've ever seen before.
Vidya Balan
The Oh La La girl Vidya Balan strikes a pose in a black saree at the red carpet of FIlmfare Awards 2018.
Neha Dhupia & Arhun Kapoor
Both Neha Dhupia and Arjun Kapoor look spectacular in their respective outfits. Don't they, folks?
Rajkummar Rao
The Newton star Rajkummar Rao is suited up at the Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet.
Shahid Kapoor
The last but not the least, Padmaavat star Shahid Kapoor sizzles in his white outfit and carries a well groomed beard.