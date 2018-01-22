 »   »   » Here's How To Rock The Red Carpet Bollywood Style! View Pictures

Alia Bhatt

The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt looks so glamorous in this outfit of hers.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone stole the thunder with her killer looks at the Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet.

Akshay Kumar & Sonam Kapoor

The Padman co-stars Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor pose for the cameras at the Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineet Chopra looks like a doll here! Doesn't she, folks? She's just wow!

Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar made her debut appearance at the Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet sporting a red dress.

Preity Zinta

The dimple girl Preity Zinta strikes a pose at the red carpet event of Filmfare Awards 2018.

Ranveer Singh

Oh God! Ranveer Singh comes out in an all-printed suit of Bollywood movies and it's nothing like you've ever seen before.

Vidya Balan

The Oh La La girl Vidya Balan strikes a pose in a black saree at the red carpet of FIlmfare Awards 2018.

Neha Dhupia & Arhun Kapoor

Both Neha Dhupia and Arjun Kapoor look spectacular in their respective outfits. Don't they, folks?

Rajkummar Rao

The Newton star Rajkummar Rao is suited up at the Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet.

Shahid Kapoor

The last but not the least, Padmaavat star Shahid Kapoor sizzles in his white outfit and carries a well groomed beard.