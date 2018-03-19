 »   »   » FINAL! Sushant Singh Rajput To Romance This Newbie In The Hindi Remake Of 'The Fault In Our Stars'

We had earlier reported that Sushant Singh Rajput will be playing the male lead in casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut- the Hindi remake of Josh Boone's 2014 Hollywood romantic drama, 'The Fault In Our Stars.'

Lately, there have been a lot of rumours as to who would be playing Sushant's love interest in this film. There were strong whispers about Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur making her Bollywood debut with this film. But Chhabra had brushed off all these reports.



Well folks, we now have it that the makers have finally finalized the leading lady of this film. Want to know who's that lucky girl? Then scroll down to read more-



Sanjana Sanghi To Romance Sushant Singh Rajput It's confirmed that Sanjana Sanghi will be stepping into Hazel Grace Lancaster's shoes for the Hindi remake of 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

Who Is Sanjana Sanghi? Before bagging this big break in Bollywood, Sanjana was seen in brief roles in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

A Proud Feeling! Sanjana posted this news on Instagram and wrote, " F I N A L L Y▪️ Proud and honoured to be a part of this! Looking forward to work with my co-star @sushantsinghrajput in the romantic remake of the Hollywood blockbuster #TheFaultInOurStars! Thank you @CastingChhabra & @foxstarhindi for this opportunity."

This Is How Sanjana Bagged This Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Mukesh Chhabra told Mumbai Mirror, " I met Sanjana while casting for Rockstar and found her to be a dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years, she reconnected for a few ad jobs and this time she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise, a fabulous actor. I knew instantly that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fit right in. She's the perfect face and I can't wait to create magic with this talented girl."

The Makers Can't Wait To Launch Her "She has a striking yet innocent personality but her screen-test really caught my eye. She nailed her audition and we knew right away she was our leading lady. We're looking forward to launch her," said Rucha Pathak from Fox Star Studios.



'The Fault In Our Stars' is based on John Green's bestselling novel by the same name. The plot revolves around a teenager named Hazel Grace's life which changes when she meets Augustus Waters at a cancer support group. The two then embark on a life-changing journey which brings them even closer.