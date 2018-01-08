 »   »   » FINGERS CROSSED! Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Agree To Play A Surrogate Mother ?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a roll. After signing Fanne Khan and a remake of Nargis' Raat Aur Din, reports suggests that the actress is in talks with producer Prernaa Arora for their third film.

If all goes well then we might get to see the former beauty queen essay the role of surrogate mother in her next. Scroll down to read more details...



She Is In Talks For Jasmine As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Aishwarya is in talks with Shree Narayan Singh and Prernaa Arora's production house, KriAj Entertainment for Jasmine which is a real-life story based in Gujarat.

Ash Is A Top Choice For The Movie Aishwarya figures on Prernaa's wish list and the latter was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "We would love to have her but it will depend on her dates."

Jasmine Deals With The Topic Of Surrogacy Shree Narayan Singh told Mirror that the duo has been researching the subject for the last three years and was waiting for financial backing. He revealed, "It is inspired by a real life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn't want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point she gets attached to the child and wants the child back."

The Film Will Roll After Monsoon He further said that the film will hit the shooting floors after monsoon as the makers need some time to polish the script and prep up.

Raat Aur Din Remake A few days back, it was reported that Aishwarya has come on board for the remake of Nargis' Raat Aur Din. Producer Prernaa Arora had said, "It's too early to talk about this project. But I'd like to say it would be a tremendous challenge for Aishwarya to play a role for which Nargis is remembered to this day. Let's not forget, Raat Aur Din was Nargis' swansong. She never returned to acting after this film. Her fans still remember her in this movie It's her most iconic role after Mother India and I'm proud to be associated with this film."

Ash Is Currently Busy With Fanne Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a glamorous singer in this flick and if the latest reports are to be believed then Fanne Khan's tribute to 'Queen of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar. Buzz is that Ash's character in the movie is a huge fan of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lataji's Reaction To The Reports On being asked about her feeling regarding this beautiful tribute from Aishwarya, a News Nation report quoted Lataji as saying, "It is good to hear that she is fond of my singing. I think I sang for her for the first time in Moha-bbatein. The song Humko Humhi Se Chura Lo was a hit. It's a beautiful melody and Aishwarya looked lovely lip-syncing it."



Watch out this space for all the latest details about Aishwarya's upcoming projects.