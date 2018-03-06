 »   »   » FIR Lodged Against Salman Khan In Rajasthan: Delhi Police To Court

The Delhi police told a court in Delhi that it has not lodged an FIR against Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others for allegedly using a casteist slur against a scheduled caste as a case was already filed in Rajasthan in this matter which has been stayed by the High Court there.

The police made the submission in a status report filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma in pursuance to his earlier direction on the complaint, which had alleged that Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film Tiger Zinda Hai.

It also told the court that on a similar complaint, the Mumbai police did not lodge an FIR considering the one registered in Churu, Rajasthan for the same offence.

The Rajasthan High Court had, however, on February 26 stayed the probe in the FIR lodged by the state police, the report said.

The Delhi court then posted the matter for further hearing for tomorrow.

It had on February 27 sought a status report from the police on whether any FIR was filed in the matter in Mumbai or Rajasthan and the status of investigation in those matters.

The court had also directed the police to verify the facts in those FIRs and see whether they were similar to those stated in the current FIR.

The plea has alleged that the accused persons had "committed atrocity" on the members of the caste and insulted and humiliated them by making the casteist remark.

The complaint, filed by Harnam Singh, a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, has alleged that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a TV channel, while Kaif, "rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct."

Singh said he had in December last year filed a complaint at a police station here, but no FIR has yet been registered, due to which he moved the court. PTI

