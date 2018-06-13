English
 BREAKING NEWS! Fire Breaks Out At Deepika Padukone's Residential Building In Mumbai!

BREAKING NEWS! Fire Breaks Out At Deepika Padukone's Residential Building In Mumbai!

    A high-rise residential building, Beumonde Towers, in Mumbai's Worli, where actress Deepika Padukone resides, has caught fire. Reportedly, the fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected.

    The Mumbai Police tweeted about the situation and wrote, "Our staff & Fire Brigade is on the spot for assistance. They are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to people there."

    Reportedly, four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after a call was made at 2.10 pm.

    The Chief Fire Officer, P S Rahabgdale said, "A duplex flat on 32nd and 33rd floor has caught fire. We have rescued 90-95 persons. The fire-fighting operations are going on."

    Deepika had bought a plush four-bedroom apartment in a 33-storey tower for a whopping Rs 16 Crore along with her father Prakash Padukone in 2010.

    A source close to Deepika Padukone has confirmed a leading daily that she was not in the building when the fire broke out. She was out for the shoot of a brand.

    It's not her house or office which has caught fire. It has happened on the 32nd floor. Fire brigade is on their way already. Deepika is on the set shooting for her brand. Her staff has evacuated the apartment," a source close to Deepika Padukone told indianexpress.com

