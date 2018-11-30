 »   »   »  Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of SRK's Zero In Film City, No Casualties Reported

A PTI report stated that a fire broke on the sets of Shahrukh Khan's zero in Film City, Mumbai on Thursday. It is said that the superstar was present on the sets when the incident took place. The news agency reported that Shahrukh Khan was unhurt and immediately rushed out of the spot.

Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police told that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains. Around four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The smoke was seen rising out of Film City in Goregaon. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet not clear, he added. Later, the reports stated that the fire spanned across an area of 12,000 sq feet and two hydrant lines of studio and two lines of fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Earlier, ANI had posted a tweet that read-

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Film City, Goregaon. Four fire tenders at the spot. No injuries reported — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

'Zero' presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shahrukh Khan whose experience with two women (played by Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif) take him on a journey to complete his 'incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film is slated to release on 21st December, 2018.