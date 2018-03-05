 »   »   » First Day Shoot! Salman Khan Shares A Photo Of Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain From Loveratri Sets

They Look Smitten In Love

The picture showcases, Warina Hussain, adoring Aayush Sharma with love as he takes her on a bike ride. Aayush Sharma also shared the picture thanking Salman Khan and shared, "and a delightful first day indeed! Thank you Bhai".



One More Picture

Earlier, Aayush had also shared a picture of the clap board of Loveratri on his Twitter page.



What's The Film All About

Loveratri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri. A leading daily had earlier quoted a source as saying, "Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meet during Navratri and the love story follows."



How Aayush & Warina Got Into The Skin Of Their Characters

Aayush is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his Gujarati character. The actor along with his leading lady Warina took extensive Garba lessons to meet their character requirement. Earlier he had shared, "I am being coached by a Gujarati trainer. Although it's a Hindi film, we will add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect. While I have been learning the language in Mumbai, I will become familiar with the lingo when I travel there."



New Release Date

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Loveratri was earlier slated to release on 21st September. But now, it would be hitting the theatrical screens on 5th October.









