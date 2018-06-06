 »   »   »  First Picture Of Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan From The Sets Of Simmba Is Out!

Simmba: Watch Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan's First & Exclusive video from Simmba set | FilmiBeat

Yay! The first look of Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan from their upcoming film, Simmba is out and we can't be more excited. Simmba will mark the first collaboration of Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan and boy, they look so good together. In the picture, Ranveer & Sara are seen posing for a picture with director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar.

Karan Johar shared the picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "Winter just got hotter!!!! This DEC 28th,2018!!!! #SIMMBA directed by ROHIT SHETTY starring @RanveerOfficial and #SaraAliKhan ....@RSPicturez @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18."

In the picture, Ranveer is seen donning a moustache, while Sara Ali Khan gives us retro vibes in a crop top and denim jacket. As mentioned by KJo, the film will release on December 28, 2018 and might clash with Shahrukh Khan's Zero. Well, that would be interesting.



Earlier, while speaking to media, Ranveer had revealed why he's so excited to do Simmba and had said, "My home territory is 'Simmba' which is (full of) herogiri. It is something that I always wanted be, which is an action hero. As a kid you fantasize about those larger-than-life characters, dialogues, big action sequences, muscles and all.



With this film, we are clear that we are making a high octane, front-footed entertainer, which is big on comedy, drama and romance. It is a quintessential entertainer," had added Ranveer.



Apart from Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and the film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. He will also be seen in 83, a biopic on Kapil Dev.



On the other side, Sara Ali Khan is also busy with the shoot of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.