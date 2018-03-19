 »   »   » FIRST LOOK! This Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Will Be The Biggest Dance Film Ever In 3D

Known for their scintillating dance moves, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif are all set to share screen space for the very first time in a film.

The film will be directed by Remo D'Souza who earlier directed Varun in the super hit ABCD 2. It will also star actor-choreographer-director Prabhu Deva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak who had featured in ABCD 2.

Meanwhile, Varun just gave us a little sneak-peek of what's in store for us in this one of the most anticipated films. Check it out here-

The actor tweeted, " We Dance to EXPRESS not to IMPRESS. THE #BIGGESTDANCEFILM EVER IN 3D is here, 8th November 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣🕺🏻 Let's do this. #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @katrinakaif @remodsouza #LizelleDsouza @prabhudheva

From his tweet, it's quite evident that this film is ABCD 3. But the makers haven't yet revealed the title of this Varun Dhawan- Katrina Kaif starrer! We wonder what's the mystery behind this.

Says Bhushan Kumar, "Dance and music go together. As a brand synonymous with music, it seemed natural to produce India's biggest dance film. Having a committed director like Remo who is passionate about and master of several dance forms is a blessing."

Remo D'Souza says, "Isn't it just appropriate that a film about music and dance is produced by the man heading the biggest music company in Bollywood? And I get to direct - Varun, one of the best dancers today, and Katrina, who has shown us she can shake a mean leg."

Bhushan Kumar adds, "Varun is a natural-born entertainer. The audience loves his antics on screen, especially his dance moves. Katrina has talent and the ability to work hard - she also has a unique mesmerising quality."

Says Varun, "Working with Remo again for India's biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She's gonna bring her A game so I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in music department."

Katrina says, "I am super excited to be joining Remo's vision to make India's ultimate dance film. Varun's passion is so wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic. And, Bhushan Kumar with his understanding of market dynamics, as a producer will ensure it is the most talked-about film of 2019. I can't wait to start this journey."

The film is expected to go on the floors this year and will release on November 8, 2019.