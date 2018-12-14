 »   »   »  First Pics From Isha- Anand's Wedding Reception: Ekta Kapoor, Sunny Deol & Others Arrive!

Isha Ambani and Anand Ambani got hitched in a lavish wedding ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai. Before that, the couple hosted their pre-wedding fesitivities in Udaipur which saw the attendance of majority of Bollywood brigade. Apart from the presence of Hillary Clinton, the Ambanis even had popstar Beyonce flown over to the city to entertain the guests with her performances.

Today, the newlyweds Isha and Anand are hosting their grand wedding reception at BKC in Mumbai and the guests have already started pouring in. Check out the first pictures-