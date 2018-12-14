 »   »   »  First Pics From Isha- Anand's Wedding Reception: Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza & Others Arrive!

The Family Portrait

The newlyweds pose for a family portrait with their families. While Isha looks pretty in a golden-colored heavy embellished lehenga, Anand is wearing a black printed bandhgala short kurta and trousers.

Sunny Deol

The actor who is known to be quite a private person too makes a rare appearance at Isha's wedding reception.

Ekta Kapoor, Jitendra & Tusshar Kapoor

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor arrives to bless the newly-married couple with her father Jitendra and brother Tusshar Kapoor.

Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani

The gorgeous Esha Deol poses for the shutterbug with her hubby Bharat Takhtani.

Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge are twinning in black and we just can't take our eyes off this lovely couple.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

The 'Saaho' actor and his father Nitin Mukesh ditch formals and make a regal entry in ethnic wear.

Falguni Pathak

Look who is here! None other than 'garba queen' Falguni Pathak! It looks like it's going to be a musical night.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is all suited up and his dapper look receives a thumbs up from us.

Kartik Aaryan

The handsome hunk's cute smile is enough to make the girls go weak in their knees.

Hema Malini

The 'Dream Girl' of Indian cinema looks mesmerizing in a pink sari! She's a proof that age is just a number.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's glamorous look in this golden off-shoulder dress is making our hearts flutter.