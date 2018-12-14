English
 First Pics From Isha- Anand's Wedding Reception: Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza & Others Arrive!

First Pics From Isha- Anand's Wedding Reception: Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza & Others Arrive!

By
    Isha Ambani Reception: Newlywed's GRAND Entry VIDEO with Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani | FilmiBeat

    Isha Ambani and Anand Ambani got hitched in a lavish wedding ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai. Before that, the couple hosted their pre-wedding fesitivities in Udaipur which saw the attendance of majority of Bollywood brigade. Apart from the presence of Hillary Clinton, the Ambanis even had popstar Beyonce flown over to the city to entertain the guests with her performances.

    Today, the newlyweds Isha and Anand are hosting their grand wedding reception at BKC in Mumbai and the guests have already started pouring in. Check out the first pictures-

    The Family Portrait

    The newlyweds pose for a family portrait with their families. While Isha looks pretty in a golden-colored heavy embellished lehenga, Anand is wearing a black printed bandhgala short kurta and trousers.

    Sunny Deol

    The actor who is known to be quite a private person too makes a rare appearance at Isha's wedding reception.

    Ekta Kapoor, Jitendra & Tusshar Kapoor

    TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor arrives to bless the newly-married couple with her father Jitendra and brother Tusshar Kapoor.

    Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani

    The gorgeous Esha Deol poses for the shutterbug with her hubby Bharat Takhtani.

    Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge

    Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge are twinning in black and we just can't take our eyes off this lovely couple.

    Neil Nitin Mukesh

    The 'Saaho' actor and his father Nitin Mukesh ditch formals and make a regal entry in ethnic wear.

    Falguni Pathak

    Look who is here! None other than 'garba queen' Falguni Pathak! It looks like it's going to be a musical night.

    Riteish Deshmukh

    Riteish Deshmukh is all suited up and his dapper look receives a thumbs up from us.

    Kartik Aaryan

    The handsome hunk's cute smile is enough to make the girls go weak in their knees.

    Hema Malini

    The 'Dream Girl' of Indian cinema looks mesmerizing in a pink sari! She's a proof that age is just a number.

    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza's glamorous look in this golden off-shoulder dress is making our hearts flutter.

    X
