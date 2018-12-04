English
 »   »   »  First Pics From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Delhi Reception Are Out & We Are In Love With Them!

First Pics From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Delhi Reception Are Out & We Are In Love With Them!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with her beau Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Their wedding was a mix of both Indian as well as western culture. PeeCee and Nick first got married as per Christian traditions on 2nd December which was followed by an Indian wedding the following day.

    Today, the newlyweds are hosting their wedding reception at Durbar Hall at Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi for their close circles. The first pictures from the reception are here and they are too dreamy-

    Nazar Na Lage

    The newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a grand entry at the reception venue.

    We Are Jealous Of Priyanka

    Nick has eyes only for his ladylove who is seen here posing for the shutterbug.

    The actress looks mesmerizing in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga. PeeCee completed her look wih a hair bun and some diamond jewellery. Nick on the other hand, looks dashing in a blue velvet pantsuit.

    The Glow On PeeCee's Face Is Not To Be Missed

    Look at Priyanka's blushing face in this picture. Now, that's what love does to you.

    Our Heart Is Screaming With Joy

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are cutely holding hands and we just can't take our eyes off them.

    The Perfect Family

    Priyanka and Nick pose with their in-laws on the stage and that's what we call a perfect family picture.

    Look Who Is Here!

    We are once again crushing over Priyanka's sister-in-law and actress Sophie Turner's traditional avatar. She along with her fiance Joe Jonas look every bit of a perfect couple.

    ALSO READ: The OFFICIAL Wedding Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Out & They're Every Bit Dreamy!

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue