 »   »   »  First Pics From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Delhi Reception Are Out & We Are In Love With Them!

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with her beau Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Their wedding was a mix of both Indian as well as western culture. PeeCee and Nick first got married as per Christian traditions on 2nd December which was followed by an Indian wedding the following day.
Today, the newlyweds are hosting their wedding reception at Durbar Hall at Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi for their close circles. The first pictures from the reception are here and they are too dreamy-
Nazar Na Lage
The newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a grand entry at the reception venue.
We Are Jealous Of Priyanka
Nick has eyes only for his ladylove who is seen here posing for the shutterbug.
The actress looks mesmerizing in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga. PeeCee completed her look wih a hair bun and some diamond jewellery. Nick on the other hand, looks dashing in a blue velvet pantsuit.
The Glow On PeeCee's Face Is Not To Be Missed
Look at Priyanka's blushing face in this picture. Now, that's what love does to you.
Our Heart Is Screaming With Joy
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are cutely holding hands and we just can't take our eyes off them.
The Perfect Family
Priyanka and Nick pose with their in-laws on the stage and that's what we call a perfect family picture.
Look Who Is Here!
We are once again crushing over Priyanka's sister-in-law and actress Sophie Turner's traditional avatar. She along with her fiance Joe Jonas look every bit of a perfect couple.
