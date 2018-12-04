 »   »   »  First Pics From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Delhi Reception Are Out & We Are In Love With Them!

Nazar Na Lage

The newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a grand entry at the reception venue.

We Are Jealous Of Priyanka

Nick has eyes only for his ladylove who is seen here posing for the shutterbug.

The actress looks mesmerizing in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga. PeeCee completed her look wih a hair bun and some diamond jewellery. Nick on the other hand, looks dashing in a blue velvet pantsuit.

The Glow On PeeCee's Face Is Not To Be Missed

Look at Priyanka's blushing face in this picture. Now, that's what love does to you.

Our Heart Is Screaming With Joy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are cutely holding hands and we just can't take our eyes off them.

The Perfect Family

Priyanka and Nick pose with their in-laws on the stage and that's what we call a perfect family picture.

Look Who Is Here!

We are once again crushing over Priyanka's sister-in-law and actress Sophie Turner's traditional avatar. She along with her fiance Joe Jonas look every bit of a perfect couple.