 »   »   »  First Pics From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Sangeet Ceremony: There Was Lots Of Love & Laughter!

Can't get enough of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding celebrations? Well then these new pictures are just what you need to brighten up your Sunday. After those lovely pictures from the mehendi ceremony, Priyanka has now shared pictures from her sangeet night and they are an absolute delight.

PeeCee posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page with a heartfelt note that read, It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.

And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful."

The Jonas Brothers Pose For A Picture Nick and his brothers pose for a picture and we just can't take our eyes off them. A source told DNA, "The theme was black, gold and silver, so everyone turned up in their shiniest best. Nick donned a bandhgala and the men from his side also opted for Indian wear." A Musical Night "Nick had prepared an entire act on his beloved's chartbuster tracks including Tune Maari Entriyaan and Gallan Goodiyan," added the source. May Way For The Desi Girl "PC took to the stage to groove to Desi Girl. Mommy Madhu and sister Parineeti also joined her later for another song. The Jonas' too weren't behind. The family put up a stunning act for the couple," stated a report in DNA. We Are A Family This picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas holding hands on the stage speak volumes about their love for each other. Happy Frames Life is all about capturing beautiful moments and this beautiful click featuring the Chopras and the Jonas is breathtakingly beautiful. Mommy Love Priyanka Chopra shares a cute moment with her mommy dearest on the stage. PeeCee Looks Her Happy Best We hear that the sangeet function kicked off with a group of Rajasthani dancers performing their traditional dance form for the guests. Post that, PeeCee and Nick walked in together and were seated on a pedestal, like a king and queen. The Pictures Screams Of Joy This click of Priyanka Chopra cheering loudly for Nick is warming the cockles of our hearts. One More Picture To Steal Your Hearts Going by the looks of these pictures, it seems Priyanka and Nick had a blast at their sangeet night.

