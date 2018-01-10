 »   »   » WAIT! Esha Deol Teases Her Fans With A Photo; Is That Baby Radhya?

Esha Deol and her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their first child- a baby girl on 20th October last year. Since that day, people have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their doting daughter whom they named 'Radhya'.
Well folks, looks like your wait has come to an end! But hey, wait there's a twist! Check it out here...
Why So Serious, Girl?
In the picture, we can see a chubby Esha sitting on her nanny's lap in a pensive mood. She captioned the photo as, "A glimpse of Radhya." A lot of people confused it for Radhya's pic but it turned out that Esha played with words and wanted to show that her baby is a spitting image of her! Caught you, girl!
It's A Beautiful Feeling To Be Grandmom, Says Hema Malini
The veteran actress was earlier quoted as saying, "It's such a beautiful feeling to become a grandmom again! I am very excited right now. Even Dharmendra ji is very happy. Esha is doing well, and the newborn baby girl, whom Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani have decided to name Radhya, is so sweet and lovely-looking, like a little doll!"
Daddy Dearest Speaks
When Radhya was born, her father Bharat was quoted as saying, "I am very happy. I can't even express how happy I am today. I think the baby looks like me, when she smiles it seems the world smiles at you. This is a different feeling, which cannot be expressed in words."
A Dreamy Babymoon
Before Radhya was born, Esha and her husband Bharat had visited Greece for the babymoon and had even done a stunning maternity photoshoot.
The Two Are Very Much In Love
Recently, Esha even shared a candid throwback click where she is seen sharing a cute moment with her hubby in snow.
Relationship Goals
In one of the Fimfare interviews, Esha couldn't stop gushing over her husband and had said, "Like mom, Bharat is raring to go every morning with things well planned. Dad and I are laidback - ‘karenge' types. Mom and Bharat keep me on my toes. "
I realised that he's someone who'll be mine and remain loyal. I've always been a protected child but now I feel even more protected. I don't feel like a lost soul anymore. There's more purpose to life, something to look forward to. There's a companion to hold my hand, haath pakdne wala koi hai. Bharat's outgoing yet traditional.
In a way, he's like Papa; he knows how to keep his family together. If he can love and care for them, he won't let me down either. Also, he's comfortable with my celebrity status. He doesn't view me as Esha Deol, he knows me as Esha, his friend."