 »   »   »  First Picture Of Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi's Baby Girl Mehr Out & It's Cute As A Button!

Hello Little One

The picture features Mehr sleeping in her crib, all wrapped in woollens. Bishan Singh Bedi captioned it as, "U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!"

This Is 'Aww'dorable!

Yesterday, Neha had teased us with a picture which showed only Mehr's feet. She had pair of socks on and on them was written: Hello World.

Angad Bedi Is A Happy Father

Before that, Angad had given a health update on Neha and the baby and tweeted, "The last two days have been very overwhelming. @NehaDhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl .Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well...."

Meet The New Parents

Neha delivered her first born, Mehr on 18th November at Women's Hospital in Khar. For the uninitiated, Neha and Angad had tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in May.