First Picture Of Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi's Baby Girl Mehr Out & It's Cute As A Button!

    Yesterday, the new mommy in town- Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram page to share a tiny glimpse of her newborn baby girl and revealed that she has been named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Since then, everyone had been waiting for a picture of the tiny tot. Well folks, here's it is and you have to thank legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi for it.

    He tweeted the first picture showing his granddaughter's face and it's cute as a button. Check it out for yourself-

    Hello Little One

    The picture features Mehr sleeping in her crib, all wrapped in woollens. Bishan Singh Bedi captioned it as, "U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!"

    This Is 'Aww'dorable!

    Yesterday, Neha had teased us with a picture which showed only Mehr's feet. She had pair of socks on and on them was written: Hello World.

    Angad Bedi Is A Happy Father

    Before that, Angad had given a health update on Neha and the baby and tweeted, "The last two days have been very overwhelming. @NehaDhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl .Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well...."

    Meet The New Parents

    Neha delivered her first born, Mehr on 18th November at Women's Hospital in Khar. For the uninitiated, Neha and Angad had tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in May.

