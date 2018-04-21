 »   »   » First Pictures! Milind Soman- Ankita Konwar's Wedding Preparations Going In Full Swing In Alibaug

Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar are getting Married; Checkout Mehandi Pictures | FilmiBeat

Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar have lately been grabbing a lot of attentions. A few days back, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours that the couple has called it quits over some financial reasons. However Ankita later slammed all these reports and claimed that all is well. Milind too recently posted a cute picture featuring him and Ankita to silence all gossipmongers.

And now we have it that the couple is all ready to take the next step in the relationship! Milind and Ankita will be finally tying the knot today in Alibaug in a private ceremony with their near and dear ones.

Earlier a source told a leading daily, "Only close friends and family know about the wedding. The couple did not want to make their wedding a huge affair."

We hear that the wedding preparations for the D-day are going on in full swings. Check out the first pictures here-

This morning, photographer Anju KP shared yet another picture and captioned it as, "#mehendi

#milindwedding #celebration."

This will be Milind's second marriage, after separating from his ex-wife Mylene Jampanoi, a French actor.

Speaking about Ankita. Milind had earlier shared with a leading daily, The girl I'm with right now actually likes my restlessness. She accepts that I may be in one place today and a different one tomorrow, or doing one thing today and something else tomorrow. In fact, she's a bit like that."

When quizzed if he gets bothered by the unsavoury comments that the couple is subjected to because of their age difference, he said, Not at all! I know people. Some people are like that. It doesn't bother me at all. I have had too much experience to let something like that bother me. We've been with each other now four years, but nobody knew till last year. So, when she got on to social media in a bigger way and started posting pictures. I told her that the moment you start posting pictures, people are going to notice and you might get some attention. I didn't know this kind of attention. It blew up because of the age gap which is also fine. My last girlfriend Shahana (Goswami) was 21 years younger than me. People didn't care that much, may be the Internet is bigger today. Otherwise I have had relationships like this before. Even when I got married, my wife (Mylene Jampanoi) was 18 years younger than me."

Meanwhile, we just can't wait to catch the first glimpse of the bride. Till then, here's a glimpse of the handsome 'dulha'-