 »   »   »  Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar Make It To The Forbes Highest Paid Celebs’ List, Shahrukh Khan Not On It!

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have successfully made it to the list of Forbes highest paid actors around the world for 2018 and the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is not even on the list. While Akshay Kumar is ranked at the 76th spot, Salman Khan is rankedat the 82nd spot. This year's highest earning celeb is American boxer Floyd Mayweather who earned USD 285 Million. As per Forbes, Akshay Kumar earned USD 40.5 Million and Salman Khan made USD 37.7 Million.

Forbes Magazine praised Akshay Kumar for his choice of movies in an article as, "One of Bollywood's leading men has transitioned to socially-conscious roles, such as 'Toilet,' a comedy supporting government campaigns to improve sanitation, and 'Padman,' about a guy hoping to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to rural communities. He still mints millions from backend profits and endorsing some 20 brands, including Tata and Eveready."

The article also mentioned Salman Khan, "This Bollywood mainstay continues to produce and star in hits such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' cashing in on backend profits. Coupled with a slew of endorsements from Suzuki motorcycles to Chlormint gum, he remains one of India's top earners."

Also, coming back to Shahrukh Khan, the actor was positioned at the 65th spot in 2017 and disappeared completely from the list in 2018. SRK's total earning in 2017 was USD 38 Million and we're sure that he'll be back with a bang in 2019. Below is the list of the top 10 highest paid celebs of 2018, as per Forbes.

1. Floyd Mayweather: USD 285 Million

2. George Clooney: USD 239 Million

3. Kylie Jenner: USD 166.5 Million

4. Judy Sheindlin: USD 147 Million

5. Dwayne Johnson: USD 124 Million

6. U2: USD 118 Million

7. Coldplay: USD 115.5 Million

8. Lionel Messi: USD 111 Million

9. Ed Sheeran: USD 110 Million

10. Cristiano Ronaldo: USD 108 Million

